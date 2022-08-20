Happenings in Wellington in upcoming weeks –August/September 2022

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

The 2022 Main Street Market is operating Thursdays from 4:30-7:30 PM from now to September 22. Fresh Colorado produce is arriving daily! Craftspeople will be showing their creations – one-of-a-kind items that friends and family would love as a holiday gift.

Friday Firepits at Budweiser Biergarten – August 19 5:30 – 8:00

Wellington Chamber of Commerce Plans Annual Membership Gala September 30

Food Bank Fundraiser 5K September 18

Main Street Market

This summer the Wellington Main Street Program-sponsored Main Street Market is the place to be. The Market spans the entire perimeter of Centennial Park so there is something for everyone. Bring a shopping bag ready to fill with fresh produce, baked goods, jewelry, clothing, and more. Palisade Peaches, Rocky Ford Cantaloupe, Sweet Corn from Olathe; and a variety of freshly baked treats all will be available at the Market along with fresh flowers and hand-crafted items for your home and garden. The Market continues through September 22 from 4:30 – 7:30 PM every Thursday. Bring the family and spend Thursday evenings in downtown Wellington. Stop by for a meal or treat from restaurants, coffee shops, and brew pubs and shop the Main Street Market!

Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala

Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce is busy planning the Annual Dinner and Silent Auction to be held at the Biergarten at the Budweiser Events Center on September 30. Many new items are being added this year; attendees can expect great food, fun with friends, a completely revamped silent auction, and a live auction with terrific items on the auction block – including a weekend stay at the Vee Bar Ranch in Centennial WY where prize winners can ski or snowshoe at the nearby Snowy Range and a 4-day whitewater raft trip for two on the Yampa River in Dinosaur National Monument from OARS! Save the date cards are in the mail so be sure to reserve tickets so you can come to enjoy a great evening!

Food Bank Fundraiser 5K

Spargetoberfest Foundation organizes and sponsors Fundraisers throughout the year which will benefit Wellington American Legion, the Wellington-Waverly Kiwanis, and the Wellington food bank. The final of four events this year, a 5K run/walk/stroll and Family Festival will happen on September 17 beginning at 9 AM. 100% of the proceeds go to local veterans and ensure every youth has an opportunity to participate in athletic programs. Information and sign-ups go here: https://spargetoberfest-foundation.square.site/

