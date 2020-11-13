Banner Health Enhances Restrictions for Visitors

Visitors will no longer be allowed in any Banner Health locations starting Monday, November 16 to create a safe and secure environment for patients and health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Locations visitors will no longer be allowed to visit include outpatient and ambulatory locations ranging from clinics and urgent cares to imaging centers, surgical centers and occupational health services locations. Banner Health is aware that this may be challenging but is committed to taking the necessary precautions to protect their patients, health care workers and the community.

Three expectations to the visitor restriction at hospitals are as follows:

Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one adult visitor with them.

Laboring mothers may have one support person with them.

Individuals with physical or cognitive limitations or disabilities who require support may have one adult visitor with them.

All visitors will be subject to a health screening at all locations in order to ensure that they are not exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness. Banner Health has a COVID-19 webpage listed below that contains further information regarding COVID-19 and changes at Banner Health due to the outbreak. There is also an online symptom checker for those who may be concerned about their symptoms.

For more information regarding Banner Health, visit: www.BannerHealth.com or for more information on COVID-19, visit: https://www.bannerhealth.com/patients/patient-resources/covid-19 or https://bannerhealth.buoyhealth.com/symptom-checker/?_ga=2.223562974.412589555.1583770769-265933553.1564776783 to access Banner Health’s online symptom checker