Banner Health offers free Virtual Lifestyle Medicine Course and Welcomes New Certified Nurse-midwife

Banner Health has announced the addition of Angie Gilmer, CNM, certified nurse-midwife to Loveland as well as a free eight-week virtual course called “Lifestyle Medicine 101” starting Wednesday, September 2 to inform people about how their lifestyle choices can prevent, treat and reverse chronic disease.

Angie will work with Banner Health specializing in low-intervention birth and empowering women’s birth plans. Additionally, as a certified nurse-midwife, Angie will provide all aspects of midwifery care to patients through nursing, family planning and birth control.

“Midwife means ‘with women’,” said Angie. “My focus is to educate women with the most up-to-date evidence-based medicine so they can make choices for themselves. I’m there to support and partner with them so they have a choice in health care,” Angie said.

Six pillars of lifestyle medicine that the virtual Lifestyle Medicine 101 class will focus on are as follows:

Physical activity

Healthy eating

Stress management

Forming/maintaining relationships

Improving sleep

Avoiding risky substances

“Given the stressful times of COVID-19 and back-to-school, we all could benefit from some focused time around wellness,” said Lynn Stiff, MD, RD, MS, Family Medicine Faculty Physician for North Colorado Family Medicine and Hospitalist at the North Colorado Medical Center. “It is easy to lose ourselves in the stress of everything going on, so this is an opportunity to pause and bring awareness to the issues while providing tools that meet each person where they are in their wellness journey,” Lynn said.

For more information regarding Banner Health including finding a doctor, visit: www.BannerHealth.com/Doctors