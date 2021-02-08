Banner Health Offers Prenatal Safety Advice

Banner Health is offering prenatal safety advice to local pregnant women to keep them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The best thing pregnant women can do in light of COVID-19 is wear a mask, social distance and wash their hands frequently according to obstetrics and gynecology specialist with Banner Health in Greeley James Summers, DO. James also states that pregnant women should follow guidelines of remaining six feet apart.

“There is no known transmission of the virus to a fetus, live your life,” said James. “With COVID-19 we have all gotten used to masking and social distancing and, as much as we may not like it, I think that it does work,” James said.

A great way for expecting mothers to social distance is to utilize remote medicine as much as possible. Mothers can do a portion of their care from the comfort of their homes with technology.

One new digital tool used by Banner Health physicians provides pregnant women the opportunity to monitor their prenatal health at home and make fewer trips to the doctor’s office to limit exposure. The leading virtual care platform for managing obstetrics Babyscripts has partnered with Banner Health in order to provide pregnant patients in Northern Colorado access to the new app and remote monitoring solutions.

Patients have the use of the tool during the entirety of their prenatal journey as well as after, delivering the convenience and security of connected care. Banner physicians deliver babies at Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, McKee Medical Center in Loveland and North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley.

The Babyscripts program offered through Banner Health involves the delivery of the Babyscript app to every pregnant patient enabling access to gestational age-appropriate content, email campaigns, satisfactions surveys, appointment reminders and weight monitoring. The app also delivers proven guidelines approved by the patient’s obstetrician in the form of daily nutritional, medical and lifestyle action items.