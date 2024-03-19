Banner Health Offers Robotic-Assisted Bronchoscopy

Minimally invasive procedure helps biopsy lung nodules and lung masses with high accuracy, low risk

John David Cowden, MD MPH, an expert in pulmonary medicine at Banner Health, directs the most experienced and most technologically advanced diagnostic lung cancer in Northern Colorado, unique for offering a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy for individuals at risk for lung cancer or other pulmonary disorders. Known as the Ion procedure, Dr. Cowden can perform a minimally invasive biopsy in the lung with as much accuracy as 95% for confirming biopsy lesions, which can be a key part of early diagnosis.

“The robot is fascinating technology which has increased our access to the entire lung and accuracy with regard to small nodule assessment,” Dr. Cowden said. “We’ve been able to enhance the territory we can biopsy to anywhere in the lung and use the robot to help guide us and drive to these areas of concern.”

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States and is the leading cause of cancer deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Cowden says early detection can significantly improve outcomes. More than 70% of all lung cancer nodules are located in an area full of tight spaces and narrow airways that are difficult to reach. With the Ion procedure, a robotic-assisted platform, an ultrathin, ultra-maneuverable catheter allows Dr. Cowden and his team to reach all lung segments.

“We’ll go ahead and perform an assessment of the mediastinum with a biopsy of the lymph nodes (at the same time). This is a one-step procedure with high accuracy and low risk in order to access nodules found either incidentally or by directed screening programs in order to identify, diagnose and stage lung cancer at an early time to essentially affect cure.”

The robotic technology used for the Ion procedure is located at Banner’s North Colorado Medical Center (NCMC) in Greeley, but Dr. Cowden sees patients from all over the region. Banner’s pulmonary experts can see patients in Loveland, Fort Collins, and Greeley clinics. For more information about pulmonary services, visit www.bannerhealth.com/services/pulmonary.