Behavioral Health Services Grant Recipient Supports Veterans and Prevents Suicide

Grant funding has been awarded to the Healing Warriors Program from the Larimer County Behavioral Health Services Impact fund to improve Larimer County Veterans’ mental health.

Larimer County Behavioral Health awarded a $25,000 grant to the Healing Warriors Program to help support veterans within Larimer County through a trauma recovery support program. The grant will help fund an integrative clinic that provides non-narcotic treatment to help address Post Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injuries, and many types of chronic pain.

The grant award has made it possible for the Healing Warriors Program to deliver care to a total of 184 veterans through a trauma recovery support program created to reduce Post-Traumatic Stress. A total of 79 percent of the participants reported lower levels of anxiety after completing the program, which is a key Post Traumatic Stress indicator and suicidal risk factor.

The comparative suicide rate for veterans in Colorado is 42.9, with the national suicide rate of 17.5 and an overall Colorado suicide rate of 26.1, which makes Colorado one of the country’s highest states for veteran suicide. The Healing Warriors clinic in Fort Collins has delivered more than 15,000 sessions to veterans and their families since opening in July of 2013 through mid-2019.

The Larimer County Behavioral Health Services Impact Fund was created to reinvest funding back into the community through grants that support behavioral health programming and services.

For more information regarding the Larimer County Behavioral Health Services Impact Fund, visit: https://www.larimer.org/behavioralhealth, or to learn more about Healing Warriors, visit: HealingWarriorsProgram or call 1-800-273-8255 for the Veteran Crisis Line.