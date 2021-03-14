Gaia Grows – Milking Goats

Goats have been used for milk, meat, fur, and skins across much of the world for centuries. Milk from goats is often turned into goat cheese. Female goats are referred to as does or nannies, intact males are called bucks or billies, and young goats of both sexes are called kids.

Castrated males are called wethers. Goats fit perfectly into self-sustaining farms in places where other livestock would not thrive. Five goats can live off the area that one cow needs, so you can see why goats are popular worldwide.

Goats are tough survivors, and this makes them hardier than most creatures. Dairy goats can produce three to four quarts of milk per day, making them an excellent choice if you are looking for a dairy animal for a small-sized sustainable farm or ranch. They are easy to handle, smaller than cows, charming, and quick-witted. Their milk is as nutritious as cow's milk.

Goat’s milk is naturally homogenized, which means the cream does not separate from the rest of the milk, making it easier to digest. Goat’s milk is less likely to provoke an allergic reaction than cow’s milk. Dairy goats have always fit well on small-scale sustainable farming enterprises.

The most important part of buying a dairy goat is milk production. It is best to start by buying a milking doe that is already producing milk and has a good production record. The breed you choose will depend on how you will use the milk, the breed’s availability in or near your area, and personal preference. Therefore, it is important to select breeds that possess the characteristics you need. Production records are the best way to find this information.

If you want to buy a young female, its mother and sisters’ production will indicate how much milk you can expect. Before you buy a milking doe, make sure you know how to milk it correctly. If you fail to empty the udder at each milking, milk production will slow down and even stop completely. If this happens, the doe will give no more milk until it bears another kid.

Male goats are called bucks and are not usually kept near the does. Bucks have a powerful nasty smell that can easily taint the flavor of the doe’s milk.