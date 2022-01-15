Colorado Health Care Veteran Joins Banner Health

Banner Health has announced that Alan Qualls will join the health care organization as chief executive officer of the Northern Colorado region February 7.

“I am excited to have Alan Qualls join our team in Northern Colorado,” said Banner Health Western Region President Margo Karsten. “He brings the experience needed plus an understanding of the Colorado market to move us forward in the health care industry.”

In this position, Qualls will have overall accountability for service excellence, quality clinical outcomes, market share maintenance, and expansion as well as financial integrity of operations at Banner’s three hospitals – Banner North Colorado Medical Center, Banner McKee Medical Center, and Banner Fort Collins Medical Center. He will be responsible for developing and fostering positive relationships with all team members including medical staff, volunteers, external agencies, and the communities we serve.

Qualls joins Banner with 25 years of experience in adult and pediatric health care services. He has held a variety of health care leadership roles, most recently as chief operating officer at Sky Ridge Medical Center—a Level 2 trauma center and the largest orthopedic and spine hospital in Colorado. Other roles he’s held include senior leadership in HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division as the senior vice president for business development in Colorado and Kansas, as well as COO at two of the 10 largest hospitals in HCA.

Qualls earned his bachelor’s degree in health care administration from Western Kentucky University, his MBA at Troy State University-Atlanta, and is nationally board certified in health care management by the American College of Healthcare Executives.

In addition to being an Eagle Scout, Alan has been active in the community over the years serving as an assistant scoutmaster, a certified high school mountain bike team coach, Rotary Club member and is a former board member for Ronald McDonald House Charities and Casper, Wyoming, Area Economic Development Association. Qualls will assume the CEO position from Karsten who has been serving in an interim capacity to help lead the team through the COVID pandemic.

“I want to sincerely thank the leadership team who continue to lead through this pandemic. They have been steadfast and focused in ensuring our teams receive the support that is needed so that our staff can provide the best care for our patients and communities,” Karsten said. She will continue in her role as president of Banner’s Western Region.

“I am thrilled to join Banner Health and lead the expansion of services in the community,” Qualls said. “My family is also very excited to relocate to the Northern Colorado region.”

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming.

For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com.