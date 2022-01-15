Realtor to Discuss Local Trends and Home Selling Tips for Seniors

The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living, located at 4430 24th Street Road, will host an educational talk by realtor Cathy Goza on Wednesday, January 19 at 11:30 am. Designed to inform seniors about local market trends and how to prepare their homes for sale, this free talk is open to the public, but an RSVP is required. A light lunch will be served, and tours of the community will be available. To RSVP, attendees may contact Jennifer Richards at 970-939-5700.

A certified Senior Real Estate Specialist, Goza is the owner/broker of Goza Realty Group in Greeley and has more than 20 years of experience in Northern Colorado real estate. Goza has a degree in interior design from the University of Nebraska, which she applies when working with seniors and clients on staging their homes for sale.

Goza will also discuss the considerations of downsizing from a family residence to a retirement community, which shifts the emphasis to being part of a vibrant community with common areas, events and activities, and supportive services.

The Lodge at Greeley Senior Living is a 55+ community that was designed to meet the growing need for senior living and care in Northern Colorado. Located in the Centerplace of Greeley at 4430 24th Street Road, the Lodge offers independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments. For more information about The Lodge at Greeley, visit www.thelodgeatgreeley.com .