Columbine Health Systems Earns 5 Star Ratings at Each Skilled Nursing Home

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

If you’re looking for nursing home care in Northern Colorado, look to the stars.

Fort Collins-based Columbine Health Systems recently earned a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for each of its skilled nursing facilities. The rating reflects Columbine’s strong performance in the categories of health inspections, staffing, and quality measures, which CMS cites as “much above average.”

The 5-star rating places Columbine’s four skilled nursing facilities – Centre Avenue Health & Rehab, Columbine West Health & Rehab, Lemay Avenue Health & Rehab, and Columbine Commons Health & Rehab – among the top 21 percent of nursing homes in Colorado. The rating is based on information collected and reported through July 31, 2023; the health inspection portion looks back over three years, the quality portion is based on a four-quarter average, while staffing is based on the most recent quarter.

“At Columbine, we put the residents first, and we are all here – and have jobs – because of them,” explained COO Joel Bitner. “The reason Bob Wilson started Columbine – and the reason I started here as a nurse and still work for them today – is because we provide high-quality care to every resident we serve! Taking care of our staff is our next priority, as we need high-quality, well-trained caregivers to deliver the outcomes we want for the residents that we all love, which is how we became five-star facilities.”

Here’s a closer look at these three performance categories:

Health inspections: Results of inspections conducted by state survey agencies. Inspectors assess a nursing home’s compliance with regulations related to safety and quality of care.

Staffing: Rating reflects the ratio of nursing staff to the number of residents in the nursing home. Adequate staffing is critical for ensuring quality care.

Quality measures: Reflects clinical and physical functioning outcomes for a nursing home’s residents. Factors include the percentage of residents with pressure ulcers, the use of physical restraints, and the frequency of falls.

All four skilled nursing facilities received an overall 5-star rating, while Columbine Commons Health and Rehab in Windsor received five stars in each of the three categories.

“I am so proud of the accomplishment the Columbine Commons team has achieved. Maintaining and operating the only across the board 5 star building in Northern Colorado – while opening and filling The Lakes, a brand new addition in February – is remarkable,” said Bitler. “Way to go CCHR!”

According to Medicare.gov, “Use the star ratings together with other sources of information” to compare nursing homes. Visit the Medicare website to view nursing home ratings in Northern Colorado.

About Columbine Health Systems

Since 1971, Columbine Health Systems has provided quality care for seniors. This has evolved to include a full range of services including patio homes, independent living, assisted living, therapy services, infusion therapy, home care, medical equipment, Centre Pharmacy, Front Range Geriatric Medicine, chaplains, and transportation. Info: https://www.columbinehealth.com