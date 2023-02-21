Dr. Paul Mayer Becomes Medical Director for the Health District of Northern Larimer County

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Dr. Paul Mayer has joined the Health District of Northern Larimer County as medical director. He provides oversight and direction for Health District programs and services.

In addition to his role at the Health District, Mayer will continue to serve as medical director for Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, a position he has held since February 2021. He also has been co-medical director of El Paso County Public Health since August 2022.

Mayer has been a family physician for more than 25 years, and his practice has included general family medicine with inpatient medicine, obstetrics, and HIV care. He started his medical career in Durango, Colorado, where he worked for five years before spending 20 years at federally qualified health clinics, including Salud Family Health Center in Fort Collins. He also served as medical director of urgent care for UCHealth’s Family Medicine Center.

Mayer received his medical degree from the University of California at Davis.

The Health District is a special district that provides residents of northern Larimer County with dental, mental health, preventive health, and advance care planning services, in addition to connecting people to more affordable health insurance and prescription options.