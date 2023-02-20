Up to Twelve Inches of Snow in 48 Hour Forecast for Larimer County Foothills

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter storm watch for Northern Colorado for elevations below 6000 feet.

The watch is effective as of 12 am on February 22, and advises the heaviest snow will be in Larimer County Foothills with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

——————————-

Winter Storm Watch

Severity: Moderate

Possible threat to life or property

Alert in Effect

From 12:00 AM (MST), February 22, until 12:00 AM (MST), February 23

Description

…A WINTER STORM ARRIVES TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY IMPACTING NORTHERN COLORADO….

A system will bring potentially heavy snowfall across the Front Range starting in the higher elevations Tuesday. Snow begins in the foothills and northern I-25 corridor starting late Tuesday night. The heaviest snowfall will occur in Park Range and the Larimer county foothills. This will likely lead to periods of poor visibility and difficult travel conditions especially in the Colorado high country.

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches, with up to 12 inches possible in the Larimer County foothills. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…The Northern Front Range Foothills, Fort Collins, and Briggsdale.

* WHEN…From midnight Tuesday night through midnight Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Snow covered roads will make travel hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.

Weather Event Onset

12:00 AM (MST), February 22

Urgency

Take action in the near future.

Affected Area

Larimer County Below 6000 Feet/Northwest Weld County