Evacuation Center Opened in La Porte due to Lewstone Fire

The American Red Cross of Colorado has opened an evacuation center Saturday, August 22 in La Porte to assist residents who have experienced evacuation due to the Lewstone Fire in Larimer County.

The Lewstone Fire is estimated to have burned over 30 acres and is burning northwest of Fort Collins between Highway 14 and Rise Canyon. The newly opened Evacuation Center is located at the Cache La Poudre Middle School in La Porte.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Colorado are currently at the evacuation center prepared and ready to accommodate any and everyone who needs information or other assistance regarding the Lewstone Fire. Additionally, Red Cross volunteers will have access to emergency supplies and support for those in need.

The link posted below will be updated as conditions for the Lewstone fire continue to change.

For more information regarding the new evacuation center in La Porte, visit: http://cowyredcrossblog.org/lewstone_Fire/