Express Flu Clinics Available at The Youth Clinic

The Youth Clinic’s annual Express Flu Clinics have begun for the year on select dates from Thursday, August 20 to Friday, October 2 at the 1200 E. Elizabeth Street Office to assist the prevention of the influenza virus through this year’s annual vaccine.
All Express Flu Clinics will be administered by appointment only and there will be extra professional informational resources available for patients upon visits. Services are for anyone over the age of 6 months as well as individuals over the age of 50.
The Youth Clinic requires optional preparation when booking appointments so that they can note the number of patients with accompanying birthdates of each patient.
Clinics will be held after 5:30 pm on weekdays and 8 am on Saturdays for the following dates:
- Saturday, September 12
- Wednesday, September 16
- Saturday, September 19
- Wednesday, September 23
- Saturday, September 26
- Tuesday, September 29
- Saturday, October 3
- Wednesday, October 7
- Tuesday, October 13
- Saturday, October 17
Mini-clinics being held during business hours on select Friday’s are as follows:
- Friday, September 11
- Friday, September 18
- Friday, September 25
- Friday, October 2
Changes made to the Youth Clinic’S Express Flu Clinics due to the COVID-19 pandemic are as follows:
For social distancing purposes:
- It is essential for families to adhere to appointment times. Early and late arrivals will not be accommodated.
- Families will now wait in their cars in the general parking area until notified via text.
- Once notified, a Youth Clinic staff member will greet families at the door to take to a room.
Before entering the office:
- Everyone over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks. There will be no exceptions.
- Completion of the Phreesia Pre-visit check-in is required.
- Temperatures will be taken for all family members (regardless if they have an appointment) and if anyone has a temperature of 100.4 or higher, all family members’ appointments will be rescheduled.
For the most effective communication with the office:
- Please make sure a current cell phone number and email address on file for all visiting family members.
- Families must notify the office who will be accompanying the patient to their appointment and provide their cell phone number.
- Direct communication with further instructions will be sent via text from the Youth Clinic on the day of each appointment. Families will need to reply to this message upon arrival at the clinic.
For more information regarding the Express Flu Clinics, including to schedule appointments, visit: www.youthclinic.com or call 970-267-9510
