Off the Hook Arts is holding their Garden Concert featuring the Grande Orquesta Navarre Saturday, October 10 at the home of Paisley and Ken Pettine to provide entertainment for all.

Grande Orquesta Navarre (GON) was named Denver’s Best Chamber Orchestra by Westword, Arts & Entertainment recently. While the majority of their performances are classical music pieces, the group also selects pieces that fit a lively and versatile performance style.

Furthermore, GON infuses classical music with tango for a cabaret-style performance. The group is made up of pianist Sara Parkinson, double-bassist Susan Cahill, bandoneon player Evan Orman and Tom Hagerman of DeVotchka who plays the accordion and violin.