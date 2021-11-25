Fundamental Chiropractic Truths

Dr. Curtis Weseloh | Inner Balance Chiropractic

1) The body is a self-healing, self-adapting organism

2) The nervous system is the master control system of the body — everything is processed through the nervous system.

3) Interference with the function of the nervous system creates “dis-ease.”

A chiropractor’s job is to locate, analyze and remove any interference in your nervous system and enable the body to heal itself. Symptoms such as pain, sneezing, coughing, upset stomach and fatigue are the body’s way of warning us that something is out of balance and needs to change – it’s a brilliant survival mechanism.

“Disturbance” in the nervous system is caused by physical, chemical, or mental/emotional stress….we call this interference a subluxation. For example, physical stress can be a result of an injury, car accident or birth. Many of the foods we eat today are pumped full of hormones and antibiotics, sprayed with herbicides and pesticides, and pose significant stress to our bodies. Home life, work, and relationships can also cause stress in our lives and result in subluxations that interfere with our body’s innate intelligence.

When you combine all of these stressors, the body sometimes has difficulty clearing the subluxations created within communication pathways of the nervous system. The result is a displacement in the spinal column that needs to be addressed with a chiropractic adjustment (a specific force to the body) to clear the pathways and allow the body’s innate intelligence to heal itself.

Chiropractic care is a way of caring for the body as a whole to facilitate its maximum LIFE potential, without the use of drugs or surgery. This allows the body to move closer to health and away from “dis-ease.”

Prior to returning to the United States and arriving in Fort Collins 7 years ago, Dr. Weseloh successfully practiced chiropractic in Italy for 14 years, well before he could speak the language. This experience led him to develop his intuition and use techniques that are gentle yet deep. They have shown to be very effective for patients suffering from a full spectrum of musculoskeletal conditions. For more information, call: 970-226-5545 or visit: innerbalancechiro@gmail.com

