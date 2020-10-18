Good Day Pharmacy Simplifies Medicare Open Enrollment and Aids Seniors Save in 2021

All Good Day Pharmacies offer free Medicare plan reviews, which began Thursday, October 15, in Colorado to help seniors choose a Medicare D drug plan customized to their own medication list.

Pharmacists are the most accessible health professionals, and Good Day Pharmacy provides services that go above and beyond conventional pharmacy care. Each year plans change, and the best plan this year may not be the best plan for next year.

“Now more than ever, we must be a local resource for Open Enrollment to help seniors in our communities navigate the process of reviewing Medicare plan options,” said Vicki Einhellig, CEO of Good Day Pharmacy. “Our pharmacy teams see most patients a minimum of once every month, and they trust us to provide solid, unbiased advice and solutions regarding their health,” Vicki said.

Many seniors do not feel confident in their ability to go through the Medicare Open Enrollment process. Patients tend to stay on their current plans year after year despite changes in coverage, which can leave them paying more than need be. A study from 2017 found that nearly 90% of Medicare beneficiaries are not on the most cost-effective plan for their medications.

“Our free reviews simplify the plan selection process by highlighting the top three plans with the greatest coverage for the patient’s specific drug regimen,” said Joseph Poling, PharmD and Operations Manager for Good Day. “We have strong relationships with our patients and our communities,” Joseph said.

Good Day Pharmacy Medicare plan reviews provide customized handouts for patients showing their co-pay on each drug, premium costs, deductibles, the total out-of-pocket cost for the year, and which phase of coverage they are currently on from month to month. Good Day will perform plan reviews during Medicare’s open enrollment period from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, December 7. Any senior with Medicare or choosing their first Medicare plan is welcome to utilize Good Day Pharmacy’s Medicare plan review. Good Day Pharmacy will continue to offer value-added services such as Medicare plan reviews. “We want to retain these relationships, maintain customer loyalty, and offer more value,” said Joseph.

For more information regarding Good Day Pharmacy, visit: gooddaypharmacy.com or call 970-231-9919