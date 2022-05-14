Ground Broken on Resort-Style Senior Living Community in Old Town Fort Collins

Project to Support Growing Senior Housing Demand in Larimer County Establishes “whole Health Standard” to Prioritize Resident Health and Wellness

Project partners MorningStar Senior Living, Haselden Real Estate Development and Post-Modern Development have broken ground on a 188,000-square-foot senior living community in Fort Collins, at the southwest corner of Cherry Street and North College Avenue.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on May 3 to mark the occasion. MorningStar Senior Living at Old Town will offer 160 suites for independent living, assisted living, and memory care residents, supporting the growing demand for quality senior housing in Larimer County.

Sitting on 2.70 acres, MorningStar at Old Town will be the first mixed-used senior living community in Fort Collins and more broadly Colorado, offering complimentary retail and office space on its first floor for intergenerational connection. Retail is likely to include banking, dining and pharmacy. Ideally situated in the heart of historic Old Town on the last undeveloped parcel along College, the project will expertly blend the signature architecture of Old Town and historic features of College Avenue.

Developed within the specifications of MorningStar’s Whole Health Standards, the project will deliver quality, holistic designs that incorporate the latest protections for residents’ physical health, promote features essential to mental health and place a strong emphasis on safety, hospitality and comfort. It is anticipated to open in early 2024.

Co-developers are MorningStar, a Denver-based senior living developer, owner and operator; Haselden Real Estate Development, a subsidiary of Denver-based Haselden Construction, a fully integrated real estate investment and development firm; and Post-Modern Development, a Colorado-based real estate developer. MorningStar will serve as the operator. The new community in Old Town represents the fourth joint venture between Haselden and MorningStar and is MorningStar’s second in Fort Collins and twelfth in Colorado.

“Haselden and MorningStar have a strong history of partnering on industry-leading senior living communities throughout Colorado,” said Ed Haselden, chairman of the board of Haselden Construction. “We recognize seniors are looking for more than just a care community, so we use a service-oriented, hospitality-driven approach to building a unique living environment that meets the desires of residents while providing scalability as their care needs evolve.”

“Enhancing quality senior living options is a pressing need in Colorado, now more than ever. Our team is committed to protecting seniors and delivering best-in-class housing options,” said Ken Jaeger, Founder/CEO of MorningStar. “This project will help to ensure residents have a lifestyle with convenient amenities, resources, and cutting-edge technologies that support wellness.”

“MorningStar at Old Town will be a place for local seniors to build vibrant community while remaining connected to their city. We are excited to celebrate the launch of such an important project after the challenges of these past two years,” said Matt Turner, Managing Partner of MorningStar. “This project will meet the desire of seniors to stay in their neighborhood, close to family and friends and the amenities they’ve come to enjoy.” The community will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom suites as well as adjacent covered parking. As health dictates, assisted living residents will be offered personalized support with the activities of daily living through 24-hour staffing and full-time licensed nurses.

To further promote Whole Health and encourage recreation, MorningStar will feature a Swimming Pool, Fitness Center, Therapy Room, Business Center, Club Room, Theater, Memory Care Courtyard, and Dining Terrace. Other features of the property include a suite of cutting-edge technologies, such as sanitation stations; touchless faucets; needlepoint bi-polar ionization through HVAC systems; electrostatic sprayers; Far-UVC Light Field; kiosk for distanced sign-in and health screening; anti-microbial countertop surfaces; and tele-training on infection control and mobile alert systems. MorningStar partners with experienced laboratories to provide rapid, accurate test results. Firms involved in the project include Hord Coplan Macht as architects, Haselden as general contractor and Thoma-Holec Design for interiors.