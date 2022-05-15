City of Loveland Begins Nationwide Loveland Police Chief Search

Recently, the City of Loveland started a nationwide recruitment effort with The Prothman Company (Prothman) to hire the City’s next police chief.

Prothman specializes in providing national executive recruitment services to cities, counties, districts, and other governmental agencies throughout the western United States. The same company led the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority chief search in 2021 and has significant experience leading Police Chief recruitments.

“A police chief is one of the most important roles within any community. As the City embarks on its search to find an excellent community leader for the Loveland Police Department, we will be deliberate and comprehensive in our process. It is essential that we find the right candidate to guide the department into the future of policing,” said Loveland City Manager Steve Adams. “Our City is just as eager as the community for this work to begin.”

Recruitment efforts are expected to take three to four months. The first step in the process will be creating a tailored recruitment strategy that includes information gathering and soliciting input from LPD and City staff, City Council, and public stakeholders. The company will also lead all advertising, promotion, recruitment, screenings, and assist in the final interview process alongside the City’s Human Resources department.

“Hiring public service and public safety positions takes a special focus. I know this process will benefit from the diverse government expertise and police operations experience that Prothman brings,” said City of Loveland Human Resources Director Julia Holland. “While we are just getting started, we will work to keep the community apprised of this process, including opportunities for the public to engage with the recruitment team.”

Loveland’s recruitment efforts will be led by a seasoned law enforcement practitioner who has successfully served as chief of police for three cities with populations ranging from 20,000 to 125,000. All project team members bring former government experience to the chief search, including a former elected official and a former U.S. Library program manager.

The contracted recruitment process is estimated to cost $29,500. The City will include future chief recruitment updates, including any public input opportunities, on the Loveland Police Department Accountability web page, lovgov.org/LPDAccountability.