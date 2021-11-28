How About a Free Boxing Class in Wellington this Holiday Season?

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

Joe Buckner has been in the boxing business for over a decade. The gym he is opening in Wellington will be his 4th. The one he owns in Old Town Fort Collins celebrated its fifth anniversary this year. Joe, a Wellington resident, is no stranger to Northern Colorado. He was born and raised in Fort Collins, graduated from Poudre High school as a celebrated athlete, and went on to play college football.

Beautifully Savage is Joe’s Boxing Studio. It is not a gym for learning to be a champion fighter. Instead, it is a gym for learning to ensure the savage within reflects the one you show to the world – a fighter of integrity, physicality, and understanding. It is part group-based fitness and part life skill coaching. “I pride myself in always seeing the best in people,” shares Joe. This message encompasses the supportive community he creates through Beautifully Savage.

Joe has a team of coaches that can help guide you on a path most comfortable for your individual needs. There are different programs and classes, with a mixture of time spent boxing and kickboxing on heavy bags and time on the floor doing squats, lunges, pushups, and swinging kettlebells. You can sign up for classes online, and the first class is always free. He is running a discounted rate special for the first fifty people who sign up for a membership.

While the official opening for the Wellington gym, located at 8925 Piper Rd. Building A, Suite A, alongside Gridiron Fitness, is not until January 2022; the soft opening happens on Thanksgiving day. From Thanksgiving through the end of December, folks can try out the gym for free. Joe has been hard at work adding new equipment and breathing new life into the space. Find more details on classes and programs on the website by visiting https://www.beautifullysavageboxing.com.

“People are my biggest passion. People loving on people, reminding them that they have things to fight for; that is why I do this,” shares Joe. In bringing boxing to Wellington, he hopes to provide folks with another option for a fitness community.

Did you like what you just read? Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you. Click to Donate