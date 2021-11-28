Climate Smart Larimer County Participation and Input Needed

Larimer County has begun a Climate Smart Larimer County initiative to address climate change through mitigation and adaptation strategies to help lessen the impacts of climate change in our community. The Climate Smart Larimer County [CSLC] initiative aims to find innovative approaches to our community through an inclusive approach of engagement, discussion, and actions.

Whether you live in an urban environment or rural area, valuable resources for our economy — clean water, clean air, and land are being impacted by our changing climate. County-wide community input is needed to understand the scope, challenges, and possible solutions to help shape the CSLC. Smart decisions that are made today can reduce the impact on the environment in the future. Share your input by visiting larimer.org/climate-smart through our questionnaire to become involved, and to participate in future public engagement workshops planned for February 2022.

Phase One of the initiative which established a framework for the CSLC is complete while Phase Two is currently underway, with a planned completion date of May 2022.

Need more information, or want to learn more? Visit the website or contact Larimer County Climate Smart Program at 970-498-7138.

