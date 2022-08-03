How is Kratom Becoming the Popular Wellness Supplement Today?

You may be wondering how red vein kratom is becoming the popular wellness supplement today. The answer is natural. Kratom is a plant whose compound has similar properties to morphine and is often used as a painkiller. Unlike morphine, however, kratom is not regulated by the FDA. So, how does kratom work?

Kratom is a natural painkiller

Kratom is a natural painkiller that is fast gaining popularity as an alternative to opioids. Currently, around 10 million Americans use it to treat pain and as a substitute for street drugs. This plant, officially named Mitrogyna speciosa, has a long history of use in herbal medicine in Southeast Asia. It is sold as a bitter powder and can be brewed into tea or taken in capsule form.

While kratom is not regulated in the United States, federal agencies are stepping in to combat the false claims about it. It is still safer to consult a medical professional when taking kratom than to take a risk. While some research has been conducted to understand its use and effectiveness, there are still many ambiguous questions that remain. For now, the best course of action is to work with a physician to find alternative treatments.

It’s used to treat anxiety, depression, pain and opioid withdrawal

Kratom is a powerful psychoactive plant, and its effects on the human body are varied and complex. Although many studies have shown the benefits of this herb, some have also shown that it can cause serious adverse effects, including intoxication. Intoxication can be treated with benzodiazepines, which suppress the release of noradrenergic substances in the body. Beta-blockers can help slow heart rate and blood pressure, while naloxone can block opioid receptors in the body.

Withdrawal from kratom may be uncomfortable, but the symptoms are not severe. Typical withdrawal symptoms begin between twelve and twenty-four hours after the last dose. It can represent an opioid or serotonin relapse. The half-life of mitragynine is 7 to 24 hours, so users should dosing every six to twelve hours may be necessary.

It’s not as addictive as opioids

Research has shown that kratom can be helpful in withdrawal from opioids. The active constituents of the plant act on opioid receptors, so it may help in this process. Despite this, the use of kratom as a treatment for opioid withdrawal is limited to anecdotal accounts. Further studies are needed to establish whether kratom can work as a treatment for opioid withdrawal.

Although kratom is not yet an epidemic in its own right, its use is likely to become one in the future. To understand kratom use, it must be understood within the context of the opioid crisis. In the long run, the benefits of kratom will have to be weighed against the risks of toxicity and addiction.

It’s not regulated by the FDA

The unscheduled status of kratom is a big factor in its rapid rise in popularity in Western markets. Its increasing popularity is being fueled in part by the opioid epidemic, which is causing overdose deaths to increase. The CDC, for example, reports that the number of overdose deaths rose to a record high last year, with nearly two-thirds of those being from opioids. Because of this, many people with chronic pain are seeking alternatives to opioids and kratom is becoming increasingly popular.

Because kratom is not regulated by the FDA, it is incredibly easy to find. It’s easily accessible online, and you can buy kratom without a prescription. However, the DEA has issued warnings about kratom, and it’s on the DEA’s “Drugs of Concern” list, but that does little to prevent it from being sold.

It’s available behind pharmacy counters

Kratom is an herbal supplement made from a tree native to Southeast Asia. It can be chewed, brewed, or ground into a powder that tastes bitter. The chemicals found in kratom interact with specific types of brain receptors, including those for opioids and stimulants. This means that kratom has an amazing ability to reduce a range of symptoms.

Though kratom has long been used as a natural herbal supplement, its use in the United States is rapidly catching on as a cure for addiction and chronic pain. Overdose deaths have risen steadily in the United States, and kratom is helping many people cope with chronic pain. The recent restrictions on legitimate prescriptions of opioids has left people suffering from chronic pain with few options. Kratom fills a vital niche in the public health ecosystem.