Humble Horizon Home Health Expands Service to Wellington and Surrounding Areas

Veteran-owned company Humble Horizon Home Health LLC has announced its new service areas of Weld and Larimer Counties.

Humble Horizon Home Health LCC has served the Cheyenne, Wyoming community since April of last year and meets the industry’s nationally recognized standards. The company provides various Home Health services to patients and their families within Wellington and surrounding areas.

“Humble Horizon Home Health has shown a commitment to excellence,” said Barbara McCann, CHAP President & CEO.

Humble Horizon Home Health LCC provides VA Non-skilled Services, Respite, Hospice, Companionship services. The services are also tailored to the specific needs of patients.

“Allow us to assist your loved ones with their day-to-day activities and continue living safely and happily in the comfort of their own home,” said Molly Smith, Humble Horizon Home Health Colorado Division Manager. “At Humble Horizon Home Health LLC, we take our role of caring for our clients to heart,” Molly said.

The clinical staff at Humble Horizon Home Health undergo vigours onboarding training alongside registered nurses and home health aides who are required to undergo monthly training to ensure they are capable of providing the best services to all clients. Humble Horizon Home Health’s mission consists of defining the highest quality of the home and community-based care.

“Today, we are proud to be serving communities in Nebraska, Idaho, and Colorado,” said Humble Horizon Home Health CEO Gerard Reddon.