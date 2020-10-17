Larimer County Department of Health and Environment Releases Statement on COVID-19 Cases Affiliated with CSU

Larimer County Department of Health and Environment is currently working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to update the classification of active outbreaks and individual cases at Colorado State University into a single outbreak.

The number reported on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) website at this current time represents a combination of all the active outbreaks and positive cases that are affiliated with the University since Monday, August 24, when classes began for students. This number also includes the most recently reported outbreaks among athletics and Greek life at Colorado State University (CSU), with CSU and Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) working on analyzing the number of cases known to the University.

“CSU does not have a new single large outbreak of COVID-19,” said Tom Gonzales, Larimer County Public Health Director. “The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has combined all single cases and outbreaks affiliated with the University to allow for more efficiency in case investigation and reporting,” Tom said.

This number could include students taking online classes and living within Larimer County but who have not been to campus. This could also include professional development courses or additional online instruction offered by the university.

“CSU, in collaboration with LCDHE, has been effective in suppressing and mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to work together to minimize illness in our community,” said Tom.

For more information regarding Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, visit: https://www.larimer.org/health