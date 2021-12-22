Larimer County Mental Health and Crisis Services

There are many great Mental Health service providers throughout Larimer County. Whether is a listening ear or a supportive group to full-on crisis support. Below are more details on how to access resources.

Larimer County Crisis Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing a self-defined behavioral health crisis, call 1 (844) 493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255. Mental Health professionals can help manage your situation, provide immediate support and consultation, and connect you to resources. You can also call SummitStone directly at (970) 494-4200 anytime, day or night.

Mobile Crisis counselors respond throughout Larimer County and are available 24/7/365. A team of mental health clinicians can respond in the community when you or a loved one is experiencing a behavioral health crisis. Care includes an on-site behavioral health assessment and referral. Our staff are highly trained and experienced in crisis intervention and de-escalation. After the situation has been stabilized, a follow-up care plan will be developed to provide access to the appropriate level of care. This may include linkage or referral, clinical and/or psychiatric assessments, medication evaluation, peer support, case management services, and a safety plan.

Behavioral Health Urgent Care and Crisis Stabilization Unit: 1217 Riverside Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80524, (970) 494-4200, 8:00am to midnight.

Behavioral Health Urgent Care: Assessments are available between 8:00 a.m. and midnight to anyone who may be experiencing a self-defined behavioral health crisis.

Crisis Stabilization Unit: The Crisis Stabilization Unit is a short-term mental health residential facility in Fort Collins serving all of Larimer County. Those in a mental health crisis can stay for up to five days to receive intensive therapy, including psychiatric and nursing services. Group and individual sessions are offered daily. Upon discharge, patients receive a comprehensive treatment plan with follow-up.

The above resources are provided through SummitStone Health Partners. Find information on other SummitStone services at www.SummitStoneHealth.org.

Other support services:

LGBTQ+ Youth Crisis support: 1-866-488-7386, or visit www.thetrevorproject.org

Veteran Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 press 1, or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net

Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County offers education and resources for various populations: 970-482-2209 or www.suicideprevent.org

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Larimer County chapter has support groups and helpful information at 970-494-4359 or namilarimer.org

Need mental health services?

healthinfosource.com lists available resources and providers in the community, including insurance information.

To find therapists and therapy types in the area, check out psychologytoday.com .

CAYAC (Child, Adolescent, and Young Adult Connections) through the Health District of Larimer County also has a wealth of resources: 970-221-3308 or www. healthdistrict.org/cayac

Contact your insurance provider directly to find mental health providers in-network.

Ask your employer about Employee Assistance Program (EAP) benefits, which often include three free sessions of confidential counseling per calendar year.

There is a long list of nonprofits and mental health organizations available in the community. Any of the above resources can help narrow down the search to what might be the best fit for you or your loved ones. Reach out today.