Feast of the Seven Fishes at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Feast of the Seven Fishes is a Southern Italian tradition in which a meal including seven kinds of seafood is served on Christmas Eve—and it’s been a Jax tradition for more than a decade. This year’s Feast of the Seven menu is $85 per person and is available for dine-in only.
Reservations are recommended.
Menu
First Course
frutti di mare
squid, octopus, shrimp, basil, sweet garlic, sorrel, lavosh
Second Course
clams and white beans
smoky fennel, guanciale, rosemary, country bread
Third Course
grilled little gems and chicory
lemon-anchovy dressing, bottarga
Fourth Course
striped bass en papillote
gold potato, green olives, salsa verde
Fifth Course
panna cotta
pomegranate, hazelnut crunch
Christmas Eve at The Post Chicken & Beer
Spend the evening at the Post with dressed-up specials & the ultimate high-low pairing: fried bird & bubbles! Specials include warm crab dip, Backyard Saison beer steamed mussels, and chicken-fried duck à l’orange(!). The Post will cap it all off with great deals on bubbles, including $65 bottles of NV Taittinger Brut La Francaise. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting postchickenandbeer.com.
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment