Feast of the Seven Fishes at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Feast of the Seven Fishes is a Southern Italian tradition in which a meal including seven kinds of seafood is served on Christmas Eve—and it’s been a Jax tradition for more than a decade. This year’s Feast of the Seven menu is $85 per person and is available for dine-in only.

Reservations are recommended.

Menu

First Course

frutti di mare

squid, octopus, shrimp, basil, sweet garlic, sorrel, lavosh

Second Course

clams and white beans

smoky fennel, guanciale, rosemary, country bread

Third Course

grilled little gems and chicory

lemon-anchovy dressing, bottarga

Fourth Course

striped bass en papillote

gold potato, green olives, salsa verde

Fifth Course

panna cotta

pomegranate, hazelnut crunch

Christmas Eve at The Post Chicken & Beer

Spend the evening at the Post with dressed-up specials & the ultimate high-low pairing: fried bird & bubbles! Specials include warm crab dip, Backyard Saison beer steamed mussels, and chicken-fried duck à l’orange(!). The Post will cap it all off with great deals on bubbles, including $65 bottles of NV Taittinger Brut La Francaise. Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting postchickenandbeer.com.