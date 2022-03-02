Larimer County’s Colorado Spirit program draws to a close March 21

The Colorado Spirit initiative, in partnership with SummitStone Health Partners, will conclude the free COVID-19 emotional support program in Larimer County effective March 21. The Colorado Spirit Program was overseen by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

“The Larimer County Colorado Spirit team is grateful for the opportunity to support our community and we thank you for welcoming us so warmly,” said Derek Gaarder, Colorado Spirit Program Manager. “Our sincere appreciation goes out to all of our community partners who worked with us to provide much-needed emotional support to our community members.”

The program kicked off in July 2020 and over the next 20 months, Colorado Spirit employees provided one-on-one support, attended events, hosted virtual groups, gave presentations, fielded calls, and worked at vaccination sites for a total of more than 20,000 support interactions. For more information about the Colorado Spirit program and available resources, visit SummitStoneHealth.org/ ColoSpirit.

Help for residents is still available from other local and national sources to provide Larimer County residents with support and resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Health District of Northern Larimer County provides a support line if you are feeling out of sorts and just need someone to talk to. Call the Connections emotional support line at 970-221-5551, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. COVID-19 support services are available at no charge. For more information visit healthdistrict.org/ services/connections-adult- services

SummitStone Crisis Line

If you are in crisis, call the SummitStone Crisis Line 24/7 at (970) 494-4200, ext. 4, or the Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255, text TALK to 38255, or call 911 if experiencing a life-threatening emergency.

SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), (also known as the Treatment Referral Routing Service) or TTY: 1-800-487-4889, a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year, information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations. Callers can also order free publications and other information.