Fool’s Fest: Building a Local Punk Festival From the Ground Up 

by KCSU

Organizing a live music show can be challenging in any setting, but the latest project from Colorado State University’s student-run radio station, KCSU, and arts-based Fort Collins non-profit, Blast N Scrap, goes beyond the average DIY show. “Fool’s Fest” is an upcoming one-day music festival featuring seven local hardcore and punk artists and taking place in CSU’s Sutherland Gardens from 12-7 p.m. Friday, April 1. The primary organizer of the event is KCSU’s local music director, Dillon King, who hopes that the festival will be the first of many live music events on campus.

“The idea of Fool’s Fest came from wanting to have shows on campus, and I hope this can be a testing ground,” King said. “The community in Fort Collins is diverse, but the thing that connects everyone is the level of kindness, support and most importantly passion these musicians have.”

As for the organization of the event itself, King says that the people around him have helped to make the process enjoyable, explaining, “what’s made this feel easy is that everyone involved has been excited to lend a hand.”

Fool’s Fest will feature sets from Wolfblitzer, Hospital Socks, Glyp Tuk and the Alien Invaders, Cosmic Problems, Sludge Broker, Spliff Tank and King Crawdad — a lineup that includes newcomers to the Fort Collins scene as well as local favorites. Although the genre may seem intimidating to outsiders, one of the goals behind the event is to bring hardcore and punk music directly to the everyday listener in a familiar and fun environment. Fool’s Fest is an opportunity for members of the CSU community to come together, enjoy great music and take themselves a little less seriously.

Fool’s Fest will take place from 12-7 p.m. on Friday April 1 in CSU’s Sutherland Garden outside the Lory Student Center. It is presented by KCSU and Blast N Scrap and is open to the public. For more information, visit kcsufm.com and tune in to 90.5 FM KCSU Fort Collins.