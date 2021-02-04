Letter to the Editor – Stigma of Addiction

Jason Good

Narconon Colorado – A Life Worth Saving

The stigma that comes with addiction may be one of the primary reasons a person suffering from a substance use disorder doesn’t seek appropriate help or even admit they have a problem.

Addiction can affect anyone from any walk of life, from any socio-economic class, and from any neighborhood. Addiction has no prejudice and is an equal opportunity ailment.

Sadly, our society has placed a huge stigma on people who become addicted to a drug, alcohol included.

Addiction is a mentally, emotionally, and often a spiritually deadening condition. Sometimes, when a person’s addiction gets severe enough, they wind up being the subject of news headlines or viral videos.

While some might find the content entertaining, it forwards the idea that addicts or alcoholics are buffoons or goofs that the public can laugh at. This stigma can prevent people who truly need help from reaching out for fear of becoming stigmatized.

We really need to stop laughing at addiction and make it safe for anyone who needs treatment to reach out for help.

Public Service Announcement

Narconon Colorado wants to remind friends, families, and community members about the importance of ending the stigma of addiction and encouraging those who are struggling with a substance use disorder to seek help without feeling ashamed or stigmatized. The stigma of addiction is one of the primary reasons people won’t seek help or admit they have a problem.

