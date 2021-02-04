Applications for Limited Big Game Hunting at Red Mountain Open Space Now Open

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources is now offering limited big game hunting opportunities at Red Mountain Open Space near the Colorado-Wyoming border.

The county is offering 23 special access hunting permits this year in partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, including four bull elk, three cow elk, six buck deer, and ten doe pronghorn. The doe pronghorn special access permits are offered in partnership with the City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department of use on portions of Red Mountain Open Space and Soapstone Prairie Natural Area.

Big game hunting opportunities will occur during the weekdays of the second, third, fourth, and late cow seasons. Late-season doe pronghorn hunting will occur on weekdays and weekends after Wednesday, December 1, when Red Mountain and Soapstone close to the general public.

Applications for species in future years cannot be submitted once a special access permit for species including bull elk, cow elk, buck deer, or doe pronghorn are successfully drawn. Permits can be obtained through Larimer County’s special access permit application process with a cost of $10 per application.

Applications will be accepted from Monday, February 1 to Sunday, February 28. The drawing for special access hunting permits will take place the first week of March. Successful applicants will be contacted by phone and email, and unsuccessful applicants are notified by email.

For more information regarding big game hunting at Red Mountain Open Space, including to apply, visit: https://www.larimer.org/naturalresources/parks/red-mountain/hunting or to learn more about Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, visit: www.larimer.org/naturalresources