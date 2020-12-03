Mental Health Partners Provides Virtual Support and Resources

December 3, 2020 Steven Bonifazi Health and Wellness 0

Mental Health Partners is offering a multitude of virtual events for community members to receive support and resources in addition to key coping skills free of charge to aid individuals and communities who are experiencing increased mental health concerns from anxiety and stress to burnout and fear during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mental Health Partners (MHP) works to serve communities and individuals with comprehensive mental health and addiction recovery care virtually through telehealth. At the same time, some services are provided in-person at their site using COVID-19 safety precautions. MHP also offers payment options for their services from Medicare and Medicaid to most insurance plans and out-of-pocket.

Upcoming MHP events, times and dates, and descriptions are as follows:

  • Tuesday, December 15 from 3:15 pm to 4:15 pm
    What’s Cookin’ in the Pantries: an interactive workshop featuring recipes using items from food pantries to create delicious meals. Presented by Jessica Broadbent, Outreach Worker – CO Spirit Team, and Leane Vasquez – Community Health Worker. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/whats-cookin-in-the-pantries-tickets-129936456439
  • Tuesday, December 15 from 12 pm to 1 pm
    Parenting in the Time of COVID: Navigating the Holidays for Yourself and Kids During COVID-19. To sign up, contact Jane Seymour, Clinical Therapist, jseymour@mhpcolorado.org, and a ZOOM invite will be sent to your email address.
  • Thursday, December 17 from 6 pm to 8 pm
    Basic Coping Skills for Stress Management: this seminar focuses on basic coping skills to help with anxiety, depression, and stress. To sign up, contact Bruce Renz, Peer Support Specialist, at brenz@mhpcolorado.org, and a ZOOM invite will be sent to your email address.
  • Friday, December 18 from 6 pm to 7 pm
    Between a Rock and a Hard Place: Resources to Help When Money is Tight: this workshop will present community resources that can help free up money in your budget before choosing to skip a payment. Note: this is not a financial planning workshop. Presented by Jennifer Ramirez, Community Health Worker. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/between-a-rock-and-a-hard-place-resources-to-help-when-money-is-tight-tickets-129937393241

MHP also provides immediate access to expert mental health and substance use care for people looking to enjoy healthy and fulfilling lives. Walk-ins for emergency assistance with mental health crises are welcomed at MHP’s 24/7 Walk-In Center located at 3180 Airport Rd. in Boulder.

For more information regarding Mental Health Partners, visit: www.mhpcolorado.org/access-to-care or call 303-443-8500

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Free Tax Planning Series Workshops

970-222-6783

by Level Up Financial Planning, LLC - 1 month ago

Coca Cola Bitcoins Of America #OurCluBDiscounts

josbtheonlinebartender.offersstreamblog@blogger.com

by The Spa's Secret BTC Agent's List Holder & Trainer - 2 months ago

Labor Day Weekend at Cannagea CBD!

(970) 999-5712

by Cannagea CBD - 3 months ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply