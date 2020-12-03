The Hearing Place is hosting a hearing aid giveaway running now through Sunday, December 20, to award one set of new ReSound hearing aids to a Colorado individual currently suffering from hearing loss.

The Hearing Place consist of a network of seven audiology centers that serve Northern and Eastern Colorado and is encouraging family members or those in need of better hearing to enter the giveaway to win the hearing aids. Individuals will be required to answer a few questions regarding why they or the individual they are entering on behalf of are in need of the hearing aids and how it will positively impact them this holiday season.

“Our passion at The Hearing Place is to help improve relationships and ultimately lives through better hearing,” said Dr. Brittany Mathisen, lead audiologist and owner of The Hearing Place. “The holiday season, for many, means spending time together with family and loved ones,” Brittany said.

Individuals chosen to receive the hearing aids through the giveaway will also be given a free of charge professional fitting at any of The Hearing Place’s seven locations across Northern and Eastern Colorado.

“Our goal with this giveaway is to help someone who is suffering from hearing loss to reconnect with their family, friends, and loved ones so that they can experience the holidays with better hearing,” said Brittany.

For more information regarding The Hearing Place, visit www.thehearingplaceco.com or to enter a family member, a loved one, or one’s self into the ‘Hear For The Holidays’ giveaway, visit: hearfortheholidays.thehearingplaceco.com