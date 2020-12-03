Mental Health Partners Provides Virtual Support and Resources

Mental Health Partners is offering a multitude of virtual events for community members to receive support and resources in addition to key coping skills free of charge to aid individuals and communities who are experiencing increased mental health concerns from anxiety and stress to burnout and fear during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mental Health Partners (MHP) works to serve communities and individuals with comprehensive mental health and addiction recovery care virtually through telehealth. At the same time, some services are provided in-person at their site using COVID-19 safety precautions. MHP also offers payment options for their services from Medicare and Medicaid to most insurance plans and out-of-pocket.

Upcoming MHP events, times and dates, and descriptions are as follows:

Thursday, December 3rd | 2 pm to 3:30 pm

Breaking Barriers Workshop: an interactive workshop about breaking personal and external barriers to achieve health and wellness goals. Presented by Ashley Wallis, Community Health Worker. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breaking-barriers-and-setting-goals-tickets-129368983111

Wednesday, December 9th | 12 pm to 1 pm

Beyond the VA – Mental Healthcare for Veterans: an educational course outlining mental health care resources outside what the VA offers. Presented by Alaina Beaulaurier, Community Health Worker. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-the-va-mental-healthcare-for-veterans-tickets-129934434391

Thursday, December 10th | 6 pm to 7 pm

[Spanish-only Workshop] Destress Your Mind, Come Play, Loteria! Join us to play a virtual game of Loteria and discuss resources and support for the holiday season. Presented by Whitney Rodriguez, Community Health Worker. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/despeja-tu-mente-ven-a-jugar-loteria-tickets-129934921849

Friday, December 11th | 1 pm to 2:30 pm

COVID and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Workshop: how to support children’s mental health during COVID-19. Presented by Jen Nelson, Child/Family Specialist – Outreach Worker. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/supporting-childrens-mental-health-during-covid-19-tickets-129359601049

Tuesday, December 15 from 3:15 pm to 4:15 pm

What’s Cookin’ in the Pantries: an interactive workshop featuring recipes using items from food pantries to create delicious meals. Presented by Jessica Broadbent, Outreach Worker – CO Spirit Team, and Leane Vasquez – Community Health Worker. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/whats-cookin-in-the-pantries-tickets-129936456439

Tuesday, December 15 from 12 pm to 1 pm

Parenting in the Time of COVID: Navigating the Holidays for Yourself and Kids During COVID-19. To sign up, contact Jane Seymour, Clinical Therapist, jseymour@mhpcolorado.org, and a ZOOM invite will be sent to your email address.

Thursday, December 17 from 6 pm to 8 pm

Basic Coping Skills for Stress Management: this seminar focuses on basic coping skills to help with anxiety, depression, and stress. To sign up, contact Bruce Renz, Peer Support Specialist, at brenz@mhpcolorado.org, and a ZOOM invite will be sent to your email address.

Friday, December 18 from 6 pm to 7 pm

Between a Rock and a Hard Place: Resources to Help When Money is Tight: this workshop will present community resources that can help free up money in your budget before choosing to skip a payment. Note: this is not a financial planning workshop. Presented by Jennifer Ramirez, Community Health Worker. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/between-a-rock-and-a-hard-place-resources-to-help-when-money-is-tight-tickets-129937393241 MHP also provides immediate access to expert mental health and substance use care for people looking to enjoy healthy and fulfilling lives. Walk-ins for emergency assistance with mental health crises are welcomed at MHP’s 24/7 Walk-In Center located at 3180 Airport Rd. in Boulder.

For more information regarding Mental Health Partners, visit: www.mhpcolorado.org/access-to-care or call 303-443-8500