Northern Colorado, Mobil Clinic Offers Music Therapy & Speech Therapy Services

Northern Colorado has a new mobile clinic accepting new clients. Aspire Higher Therapy is based in Fort Collins, founded by husband & wife duo, Carlos Barata, MT-BC, and Christa Barata, M.S., CCC-SLP and specializes in Music Therapy and Speech Therapy services in the comfort of clients’ homes. According to their website, their mission is based on helping their clients create and experience the most quality of life.

Christa Barata, a Speech-Language Pathologist, offers treatment to older adults with varying diagnoses (aphasia, dysphagia, etc.) and cognitive deficits, who may be recovering from a stroke, brain injury, or the effects of COVID-19. Carlos Barata, a Board-Certified Music Therapist, specializes in memory and dementia care for older adults, mental health (e.g. depression, anxiety, and trauma) for all ages, hospice, and palliative, and grief, and offers complementary support to his partner as needed – just as music therapy supported the rehabilitation of former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. Aspire Higher Therapy is also an approved Music Therapy provider under the CLLI, CES & SLS Medicaid Waivers. In music therapy, Carlos uses music in groups or 1-on-1 to support pain management, emotional expression, movement, socialization, coping skills, and rehabilitation, while Christa utilizes tools and interventions to address issues ranging from speech to voice, language, cognition, and swallowing disorders.

“We’re passionate and proud to offer Music Therapy and Speech Therapy services that are individualized and catered to the whole person,” said Carlos Barata. “Our process begins by getting to know our clients and what matters most to them, and ends when we’ve met their practical, functional, and short or long-term needs with all of those things front and center.”

For more information, visit aspirehighertherapy.com