Happenings in Wellington in Upcoming Weeks – June/July 2022

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

Time to celebrate Independence Day – one of our favorite holiday celebrations in Wellington.

Mainstreet Market

This summer the Wellington Main Street Program will again sponsor the Main Street Market. This year’s vendor spaces are completely sold out so shoppers will find many options to stock up on fresh produce, baked goods, jewelry, clothing, and more. The Market begins July 21 and runs through September from 5:30 – 8:30 PM every Thursday. Round up the family and spend Thursday evenings in downtown Wellington. Have a meal or treat from restaurants, coffee shops, brew pubs, and shop at the Main Street Market!

Town of Wellington Annual July Fourth Celebration to Honor Armed Forces

The Annual Fourth of July Celebration in Wellington, CO returns this year on Monday, July 4, 2022. Wellington’s proud tradition of celebrating Independence Day kicks off with the Annual Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. in downtown Wellington. The theme for this year’s parade is “Gratitude for Our Armed Forces,” honoring all those that have served our country.

Other activities held throughout the day include:

Pancake Breakfast Hosted by The Filling Station from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. (3906 Cleveland Ave.)

Fourth of July Festival at Wellington Community Park from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (8760 Buffalo Creek Parkway) Car Show Hosted by Mountain States Auto Spa Vendor Fair Food Trucks Live Music from Brian Brooks and the Incorrigibles Band Kids Games and Activities Public Safety Display from the Larimer Country Sheriff’s Department and Wellington Fire Protection District

Fireworks Display by Bee Lake Productions starting at 9:30 p.m. on Sixth Street across from Eyestone Elementary School

Closure of Cleveland Ave. (State HWY-1) and Buffalo Creek Parkway will begin at 6 a.m. Cleveland Ave. will reopen beginning at noon, Sixth Street from Grant Ave. to Washington Ave. will be closed from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the fireworks display. On-street parking will be available throughout the day, but residents are encouraged to walk, bike, or carpool as space is limited.

Special accommodation requests for this event can be emailed to ADA@wellingtoncolorad.gov.

The Community Activities Commission is a group of dedicated volunteers that support the Town of Wellington by giving their time and energy to coordinate town-wide events. The Fourth of July Celebration would not be possible without our volunteers and our generous sponsors, Dumpster Diverz and A-View Inspections.

Updated information will be posted on www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/528/Fourth-of-July and the Facebook event page at “Town of Wellington Fourth of July.”

The Biergarten at Budweiser will host Friday Firepit once a month all summer long!

Bring the whole family and enjoy Food Trucks from 4-8 pm; Live Music from 5-8 pm, and Corn Hole League with nightly prizes. Disc Golf course will be open to play for free – plus they will have instructors from Disc Mania on-site to conduct Disc Golf Clinic’s

It’s free to attend so come out and enjoy some great Food, Games, and Fun!

Movies in the Park

The Filling Station will host Movies in the Park in June, July, and August in Centennial Park. This is a free, family night event. Watch the local news and social media for exact dates. This is sponsored by the Town of Wellington and the Filling Station. Bring chairs or blankets; popcorn and lemonade will be provided! More information is available on their website: https://www.wellingtonfillingstation.org/