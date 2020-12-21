Orthopaedic and Spine Center of the Rockies Enters Merger Agreement with Front Range Orthopedics and Spine

Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies and Front Range Orthopedics & Spine have entered into a definitive merger agreement effective on Friday, January 1, 2021.

The new partnership creates the largest privately owned fully vertically integrated orthopedic and spine medical group statewide and one of the largest in the country. Physicians from Front Range Orthopedics & Spine (FROC) and Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (FROC) have high admiration for each other and are aimed at sharing invaluable resources of people, space and technology.

The new merger will consist of full business and clinical integration, sharing best practices in operations, clinical pathways and outcomes and clinical research. OCR and FROC will utilize a strengthened collective, collaborative and unified regional voice with strategic partners including health systems and payers on multiple marketplace topics.

As a merged entity, OCR will have approximately 600 employees in seven orthopedic/spine locations that are as follows:

Fort Collins, Colorado

Loveland, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado

Longmont, Colorado

Lafayette, Colorado

Westminster, Colorado (new location coming Summer 2021)

Frederick, Colorado

This merger will work to benefit communities listed above as well as the entirety of the Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska regions through a shared goal of lowering health care costs through providing quality care and great patient outcomes in the lowest-cost setting. The full integration of both organizations will take place over the course of the next few years.

Post-merger, OCR will continue to grow as a vertically integrated orthopedic model of care through the following:

43 total physicians and surgeons practicing in virtually all orthopedic and spine subspecialties

34 Physician Assistants & Nurse Practitioners

Seven medical clinic locations across the front range

Four therapy locations providing PT and OT services 18 Physical Therapists Seven Occupational Therapists

Three Ambulatory Surgery Centers and 2 Recovery Center locations

Three MRI locations

Sports Medicine Outreach / Regional Concussion Program partnerships with Colorado State University, Colorado Eagles, 24 regional high schools, Mountain View Fire, more than nine (9) regional sports club teams, and coverage at over 40 regional rodeos and sporting events per year.

OCR/FROC currently provides Orthopedic Trauma Coverage at seven (7) regional Medical Centers: Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins, Colorado), Medical Center of the Rockies (Loveland, Colorado), UCHealth Greeley (Greeley, Colorado), Longmont United Hospital (Longmont, Colorado), Longs Peak Hospital (Longmont, Colorado), St Anthony’s North (Westminster, Colorado), and Good Samaritan Medical Center (Lafayette, Colorado)

For more information regarding the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies, visit: www.orthohealth.com