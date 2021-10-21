Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Announces New Greeley Medical Campus

Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (OCR) recently celebrated the five-year anniversary of its Greeley Office on May 16, 2021. OCR opened the Greeley Office in 2016 to help serve the growing demand for highly specialized orthopedic and spine care in Greeley, Weld County, and Eastern Colorado. For the last 50+ years, residents of Greeley, Weld County, and Eastern Colorado traveled for specialized orthopaedic and spine care at OCR’s campuses in Fort Collins and Loveland. This all changed for Greeley, Weld County, and Eastern Colorado in 2016.

“OCR Greeley has helped us keep up with increasing patient demand for highly specialized orthopaedic and spine care,” said Mike Bergerson, CEO at Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies. “We are very pleased to have significantly grown our physical presence in Greeley, Weld County, and Eastern Colorado over the past five years in order to provide requested care closer to home.”

Located at 1900 16th Street, 3rd Floor, of the Greeley Medical Clinic building, the OCR Greeley Office became OCR’s third location in 2016. Onsite services at OCR’s Greeley Office include same-day specialty physician appointments, digital x-ray, DME, ultrasound, and cast-splint-brace services. New OCR Greeley Medical Campus:

OCR recently announced the new OCR Greeley Campus. This is a significant OCR expansion in Greeley. “In 2020, OCR acquired approximately 12 acres along 20th street between 59th and 61st avenue,” said Bergerson. “The floorplan is designed to be similar to OCR Loveland campus on Highway 34, which has proven to support an excellent patient experience as well as to provide a healing and calming environment.”

The construction of the new OCR Greeley Campus will involve a series of phases that will consist of constructing a medical clinic, a physical and occupational therapy clinic, and imaging services. The future construction of an ambulatory surgery and recovery center is also part of the campus master plan. Significant work is already underway on the campus design. The opening of the new OCR Greeley Campus is expected in late 2023.

OCR Greeley Campus Future Building Concept

The Region’s Only Physician Driven Vertically Integrated Model of Orthopedic and Spine Care: As of 2021 OCR has 41 physicians, practicing within 15 subspecialties, and 600 employees across six medical campuses conveniently positioned in Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Longmont, Lafayette, and Westminster, Colorado.

OCR’s services include medical clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, post-surgical recovery centers, imaging centers, physical and occupational therapy clinics, DME, casting and splinting services, sports medicine outreach, orthopaedic worker’s injury services, and a regional trauma program. As the “specialists in the medicine of motion”, OCR physicians have helped hundreds of thousands of adults and children since 1969 accelerate treatment and recovery.

OCR’s Sports Medicine Program provides comprehensive, highly specialized care for all athletic injuries and sports medicine conditions. From sports medicine primary care physicians, surgeons, and neuropsychologists to physical and occupational therapists and certified athletic trainers, OCR’s team is made up of experienced medical professionals who take great pride in serving the residents of northern Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska.

OCR is the medical team for Colorado State University Athletics and the Colorado Eagles AHL Hockey. OCR sports medicine provides the same high level of medical services to 25 regional high schools associated with Poudre School District, Thompson School District, St. Vrain Valley School District, Windsor High School, Severance High School, Valley High School, Roosevelt High School, Resurrection Christian High School, and Holy Family High School.

OCR also provides medical services to approximately 100 additional athletic events per year including numerous college and professional rodeos in Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska.

OCR’s Trauma Program provides 24/7/365 orthopaedic trauma coverage to 8 hospitals and free-standing emergency departments in the region. In Greeley, the OCR Team provides exclusive trauma coverage at the UCHealth Greeley Hospital and UCHealth Free Standing Emergency Department. The OCR Trauma Team has extensive training and experience to provide the region and Greeley with highly specialized orthopaedic trauma/emergency care.

OCR is proud to have been recently recognized by the Greeley Tribune as a top employer. OCR physicians and our 600 employees are completely committed to exceeding the health care needs of Greeley, Weld County, and Eastern Colorado.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (970) 573-3224 or submit an Appointment Request via the digital form online at orthohealth.com.

