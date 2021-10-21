ChildSafe Hosts 13th Annual Trivia Competition

ChildSafe, a local nonprofit that provides therapy for victims of childhood trauma and abuse, invites the community to its 13th annual trivia competition, Trivia Boo! Friday, October 29, 2021 6:30 pm at the Fort Collins Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Drive.

As the name of this event suggests, this is a Halloween-themed competition that will award cash prizes to the top three finishing teams and prizes for the best costumes of the evening. This is a highly competitive trivia event curated by Geeks Who Drink with many long-standing teams returning to claim the annual championship title. A ticket includes trivia, dinner, and hosted beverages.

This event is generously sponsored by annual sponsors High Country Beverage and Lind’s Heating and Plumbing, as well as event sponsors Ent Credit Union and PhilGreen Construction.

“We are so excited to welcome back our region’s trivia masters to this ruthless annual competition,” said ChildSafe Executive Director, Carol Bennis. “This event is so much fun and never predictable.”

All possible protective precautions will be taken to ensure a safe, healthy event. 100% of all proceeds raised at this event will fund the treatment of children whose families are unable to afford therapy.

Guests can purchase tickets or tables at childsafecolorado.org.

ChildSafe is Northern Colorado’s only comprehensive outpatient treatment program for child and adult victims of childhood trauma and their non-offending family members, serving Northern Colorado for 35 years. Their mission is to break the cycle and heal the trauma resulting from childhood abuse and neglect with specialized treatment, education, and community outreach.

