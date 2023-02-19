Partnership Raises Nearly $5,000 for UCHEALTH Northern Colorado Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

A partnership between Human Bean Northern Colorado and the Colorado Eagles proved to be a winner, raising $4,910 for UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund. A check for that amount was presented to the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation on February 1.

From January 1 through January 21, 100% of proceeds from the Human Bean’s Honey & Lavender Latte was donated to the Foundation’s fund. During the promotion, the Human Bean also displayed window clings at each of their locations promoting the Colorado Eagles Fight Cancer game on January 14. The window clings featured a QR code customers could use to purchase tickets. Five dollars from ticket purchases made through scanning that QR code also went to the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund.

About Human Bean Northern Colorado: Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with 10 separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

The Human Bean, Coffee is Where We Start

Locations:

6505 W 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

405 E Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550

6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO 80538

2610 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3310 23rd Avenue, Evans, CO 80620

Hwy 85, LaSalle, CO 80645

1822 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525

821 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524

8121 6th Street, Wellington, CO 80549

Mobile Coffee Truck – view our truck schedule here: https://humanbeannortherncolorado.com/coffee-truck/