Program Streamlines Care for Suspected Breast Cancer

Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at McKee Medical Center and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at North Colorado Medical Center offers the Undiagnosed Breast Clinic to support a timely evaluation and diagnosis of any abnormal breast findings.

The Undiagnosed Breast Clinic focuses on any abnormal breast finding from a lump in the breast and changes to the breast skin to nipple discharge or an abnormal finding on a screening mammogram. Experts at the clinic realize that an abnormal mammogram or discovery of a breast lump can cause stress and anxiety so they work fast to provide a diagnosis within 48 hours.

“A breast biopsy can take as little as 15 minutes,” said Christopher Reed, MD, radiologist. “If the biopsy is done in the morning, we usually get the results back that afternoon,” Christopher said.

Patients who visit the Undiagnosed Breast Clinic began by consulting with a clinic physician such as breast surgeons Molly Decker, DO or Kelsey Shay, MD. All necessary diagnostic testing is performed in a timely manner ranging from diagnostic mammogram and ultrasound to MRI and biopsy.

“Same-day testing offers a tremendous amount of peace of mind to our patients,” said Molly. “I take the time to explain everything about the situation to the patient, talking to her about genetic counseling if appropriate — which we offer — and about the diagnostic procedures I’m recommending,” Molly said.

The clinic’s multidisciplinary team additionally consists of Breast Radiologists, Advanced Practice Providers, Genetic counselors and oncology nursing staff. The specialized team may recommend a biopsy if something abnormal appears in one of the patient’s imaging studies.

Patients who are diagnosed with breast cancer can be quickly referred to Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Comprehensive Breast Program for follow-up and development of a treatment plan that utilizes the newest and most innovative medical advancements. The Undiagnosed Breast Clinic has provided timely diagnosis to women in the region since it opened last year.