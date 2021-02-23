Program Streamlines Care for Suspected Breast Cancer

The Undiagnosed Breast Clinic focuses on any abnormal breast finding from a lump in the breast and changes to the breast skin to nipple discharge or an abnormal finding on a screening mammogram. Experts at the clinic realize that an abnormal mammogram or discovery of a breast lump can cause stress and anxiety so they work fast to provide a diagnosis within 48 hours.
“A breast biopsy can take as little as 15 minutes,” said Christopher Reed, MD, radiologist. “If the biopsy is done in the morning, we usually get the results back that afternoon,” Christopher said.
Patients who visit the Undiagnosed Breast Clinic began by consulting with a clinic physician such as breast surgeons Molly Decker, DO or Kelsey Shay, MD. All necessary diagnostic testing is performed in a timely manner ranging from diagnostic mammogram and ultrasound to MRI and biopsy.
“Same-day testing offers a tremendous amount of peace of mind to our patients,” said Molly. “I take the time to explain everything about the situation to the patient, talking to her about genetic counseling if appropriate — which we offer — and about the diagnostic procedures I’m recommending,” Molly said.
The clinic’s multidisciplinary team additionally consists of Breast Radiologists, Advanced Practice Providers, Genetic counselors and oncology nursing staff. The specialized team may recommend a biopsy if something abnormal appears in one of the patient’s imaging studies.
Patients who are diagnosed with breast cancer can be quickly referred to Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Comprehensive Breast Program for follow-up and development of a treatment plan that utilizes the newest and most innovative medical advancements. The Undiagnosed Breast Clinic has provided timely diagnosis to women in the region since it opened last year.
“The quick service helps to relieve that anxiety and provide relief,” said Molly. “Everything we do is about supporting the patient,” Molly said.
For more information regarding breast cancer treatment at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center at North Colorado Medical Center, visit: www.BannerMDAnderson.com or call 970-810-3894
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Sparge Veteran Beer Club / Wed, Feb 24, 6pm
970-372-2780
Famous FoCO Bath Bombs Delivered Daily
(970) 999-5712
Free Tax Planning Series Workshops
970-222-6783
Be the first to comment