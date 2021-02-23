Letter to the Editor – Erin Hottenstein for Fort Collins City Council District 4

This Letter to the Editor is solely the opinion of its author. It does not reflect the opinion of this newspaper. We intend to present messages from both sides of the aisle.

Lynn L. Young

Why write a letter in support of Erin Hottenstein, candidate for City Council, District 4? Because Erin tops the list of all the candidates.

Working with groups Erin is always respectful, a very good listener and communicator, well organized, and smart. She knows how to work with everyone to achieve common goals.

Her history of public service is deep and varied. As founder of Colorado 50-50, an organization dedicated to training women of different races, ages, and abilities to run for political office, she has empowered numerous women to get involved.

She has been part of the Health District of Northern Larimer County Compass Advisory Board, served on the Larimer Workforce Development Board, and has taken part in Chamber of Commerce Leadership programs and Colorado State University’s Water Literate Leader program. In her “spare” time, Erin taught Sunday school, was president of her church, tutored students in Spanish, and served as a soccer referee.

It was my honor to work with Erin and I confirm that her leadership skills make committee work a pleasure. Now, Erin would like to apply her skills to serving our Fort Collins community.

Her vision is for an inclusive, open, transparent, responsible government where all neighbors and businesses thrive in a safe, healthy, connected community. Fort Collins needs forward-thinking leaders who will help ensure our city will be a great place to live for our children and future generations.

Erin is that type of leader.