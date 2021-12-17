Secrets to Combat Holiday Stress

Shannon Evans, DO, IFMCP

Routine self-care: Usually self-care is the first thing to go when things get hectic. Remember, if you are not making time to factor in some well-needed relaxation, you will not be your best for anyone else! Self-care looks different for everyone and can include: setting aside a quiet time during the day when you don’t have to worry about anyone else, reading a book, going for a walk, taking a bath, meditating, working out, drawing, crafts, or something else you love that is just for you.

Fuel your body with clean, non-processed foods and supportive supplements: It’s true that you are what you eat. If you are not giving your body the nutrients it needs, it is not going to function well and you are going to be more prone to inflammation and feeling stressed both physically and mentally! Good nutrition makes a difference.

Sleep, so important to keep your body functioning properly: While you are sleeping, your body is repairing and replenishing itself. The holidays can be crazy busy, getting enough quality sleep each night will make a big difference in your days.

Good is good enough! I love this saying! I learned this from a mentor two years ago. If you work yourself to the bone to get everything perfect it will be detrimental to your health and wellbeing! There’s no such thing as perfection but there is excellence. You might try the mantra: “We strive for excellence, not perfection!” Do your best and that will be good enough!

Dr. Shannon Evans, DO, IFMCP, is a Functional Medicine Doctor, certified by The Institute for Functional Medicine.

