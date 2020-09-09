September Is National Preparedness Month

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has designated September as National Preparedness Month to promote the importance of family and community disaster planning.

This year’s theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.,” resonating as local and global communities are currently facing the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of life, health, and well-being have intensified the importance of SERVPROs ongoing message to the communities it serves.

“Before COVID-19 exploded into a global crisis, disaster preparedness for the everyday home or business owner was largely dictated by the hazards unique to their location or their business,” said Rick Isaacson, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC. “But COVID-19 taught us that every one individual and business owners alike need to be prepared for a national emergency that may disrupt food and medical supplies, transportation systems, schools, businesses, and every single aspect of everyday life that we take for granted,” Rick said.

Local business owners have the ability to take additional preparedness steps by designating their local SERVPRO franchise as their disaster mitigation and restoration provider. Furthermore, Rick emphasizes that everyone needs to have a disaster preparedness plan in place.

“Toilet paper; yeast and flour for breadmaking; detergents; canned foods, fruits, and vegetables; pet foods and cat litter; fresh dairy items; diapers; and a host of other items were in short supply for weeks at the beginning of the crisis,” said Rick. “Think back on those weeks and keep a supply of the things that you just don’t want to do without along with some shelf-stable dairy items, dried beans, and frozen meals. Use them before they expire but be sure to replace them,” Rick said.

For more information regarding SERVPRO® and the SERVPRO Emergency READY Program, visit: https://ready.servpro.com