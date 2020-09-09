Red Cross of Colorado Evacuation Centers Open to Provide Support for Cameron Peak Fire Victims

The American Red Cross of Colorado is continuing to operate evacuation centers to assist residents who have been required to evacuate due to the Cameron Peak fire in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests.

Currently, volunteers from Red Cross are at the evacuation centers prepared and ready to accommodate any and everyone needs information as well as other assistance. Additionally, there is also access to emergency and support supplies available at the evacuation centers.

Locations for the evacuation centers being operated by the American Red Cross of Colorado are as follows:

La Porte-Cache Poudre Middle School Gymnasium, 3515 Co Road 54G, Laporte

Estes Park Event Pavilion, 1115 Rooftop Way, Estes Park

The Red Cross is also providing lodging, food, medical and mental health support and even emergency needs for individuals who have been impacted by the Cameron Peak fire. Furthermore, the Red Cross of Colorado will continue providing support and services for those impacted by the fire as it is needed.

For more information regarding The Red Cross of Colorado Evacuation Centers, visit: redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit Red Cross on Twitter at @RedCross