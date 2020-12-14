Sleep Cove Podcast Helps 15 Million Drift Off to Sleep During Lockdown

Sleep Cove was launched in Christopher’s spare bedroom during the lockdowns that took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He launched the podcast while working full-time in tech as a result of the increased anxiety levels due to the pandemic.

“Health worries, negative news, and poor job security compounded with reduced exercise due to lockdowns is a perfect storm that keeps people awake at night,” said Christopher. “I started the podcast as I knew the power of hypnotherapy and guided meditations to relax and help people sleep and wanted to share this experience with a wider audience,” Christopher said.

Christopher’s podcast has grown from just a handful of listeners earlier this year to breaking records, becoming one of the largest health and wellness podcasts worldwide in just six months. He is now one of the most listened to hypnotherapists worldwide, being recognized as ‘New and Noteworthy’ by Apple and topping the charts in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia.

“Mindfulness, meditation, and hypnotherapy is clinically proven to help you sleep, and I knew being a practitioner that these techniques help relax people and soothe them at bedtime,” said Christopher. “The podcast is in its early days, and I can’t believe the impact it has had so far, and I can’t wait to see where it goes,” Christopher said.