Nosh NoCo Offers Free Delivery and Free Restaurant Sign Up

The City of Fort Collins has partnered with local restraunt delivery service Nosh NoCo to launch a program to assist local restaurants and encourage community members to support those restaurants.

Fort Collins community members will recieve free food delivery from Monday, December 14 through Wednesday, December 16 when they place an order with Nosh NoCo. Customers are required to order from a restaurant within the Fort Collins city limits in order to qualify for free delivery.

Ordering takeout or delivery from Nosh NoCo helps restraunts keep more of the profit from each order compared to most third-party delivery services. Nosh NoCo is locally ownedd by Northern Colorado restaurants who work to keep food delivery economically sustainable for restaurants while keeping local dollars within Northern Colorado.

The City will additionally be paying the restaurant’s portion of the delivery fees which eliminates fees that restaurants would normally pay for Nosh NoCo to take, process and fufill a takeout or delivery order on their platform from now through Wednesday, December 30. The City will also be covering the processing fee and the first $0.50 of the delivery fee charged to Fort Collins residents placing order on the Nosh NoCo platform.

The City of Fort Collins has negotiated a discounted delivery cost of 15% and takeout cost of 12.5% for restaurants that utilize Nosh NoCo services. Fort Collins restaurants will have discounted delivery costs starting on Thursday, December 31.

All licensed restaurants within Fort Collins can particpate in the program regardless of if they have an exisiting contract with Nosh NoCo or any other third-party delivery vendor. Restaurants in Fort Collins that are not currently singed up with Nosh NoCo can also be added to the platform at no cost until Wednesday, December 30, 2021.

For more information regarding Nosh NoCo, including singing up a Fort Collins restraunt for Nosh NoCo delivery and takeout services, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdui2XlEINB3uGG96u4zFDGhamqZeQOG5GSNuLxFaG-Gb4-1Q/viewform