Spin e-bike/e-scooter Share Program Launches in Fort Collins

The City of Fort Collins and Colorado State University welcomes e-bike and e-scooter share program Spin. Spin, which operates in communities across North America and Europe, will begin operations in Fort Collins on July 26, 2021.

“We’re excited to begin the next phase of micro-mobility transportation in Fort Collins,” said Amanda Mansfield, a City transportation planner. “E-bike and e-scooter share is an exciting component of the City’s efforts to promote equitable and sustainable transportation.”

Spin’s e-scooters and e-bikes will be located throughout the city and CSU campus. Users can access and rent the devices through the Spin app.

Some locations in Fort Collins, like the Old Town dismount zone, will be geofenced, meaning devices will not be allowed to operate within the ‘fenced’ dismount area. The City’s operating and parking rules for e-bikes and e-scooters will also apply to Spin devices.

Spin will operate daily, except between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Spin e-bikes and e-scooters cannot currently be brought onto Transfort buses. However, the City is beginning conversations to see if changing that rule is possible.

Spin e-scooters and e-bikes will be parked at several key Transfort bus stops and stations. Transfort and Parking Services Director Drew Brooks said Spin e-bikes and e-scooters can help residents begin or complete trips involving Transfort.

“These devices can help solve the issue of ‘first and last mile’ connections to Transfort buses,” Brooks said.

One exciting component of the Spin program is its adaptive bike delivery program, which is intended to serve Fort Collins’ disabled and older adult community members. Residents will be able to request an adaptive bike (trike, recumbent trike, or handcycle) via webform, by calling Spin customer support, or by e-mailing support@spin.pm. Spin staff will deliver the device to the riders’ requested location and riders can rent the adaptive bikes at no cost for an extended period of time.

To support low-income residents, Spin also offers the ‘Spin Access’ program for eligible residents who wish to receive discounted rates by providing proof of income or enrollment in city, state, or federally funded programs such as the SNAP/EBT, Health First Colorado (Medicaid), TANF, WIC, or HUD Housing Choice Vouchers. Multiple cash payment options are also available for unbanked users. For information on Spin Access, visit www.spin.app/spin-access.

Spin’s launch in Fort Collins follows an e-scooter pilot program between the City, CSU, and Bird. That program ended on May 31, 2021, and its success resulted in the City and CSU issuing an RFP (request for proposals) for a more permanent vendor. Spin was selected as a result of that process.

Fort Collins’ previous bike share program, Pace, ended in May 2020 because its parent company ceased operations.

To learn more about the Spin program, visit www.fcgov.com/spin.

Spin’s website is www.spin.app.

Photos from the July 9 ribbon-cutting are available on the City’s Flickr account at www.flickr.com/photos/fortcollinsgov.