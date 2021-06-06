The Human Bean is Encouraging Folks to Participate in Blood Donor Day

The Human Bean Northern Colorado is hosting a blood drive and Guest Barista Day on Monday, June 14, at the 821 N. College Avenue location in Fort Collins to benefit the Garth Englund Blood Center. The Garth Englund Blood Center donor bus will be parked at The Human Bean location from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Any healthy individual who makes an appointment to donate blood on this day will receive a $10 Human Bean gift card.

Each year, World Blood Donor Day (June 14) serves to help raise awareness that blood centers are in critical need of blood donors in our community. Eric Thompson, Blood Donor Center Trainer & Educator, and Bridget Aesoph, Blood Donor Recruiter from the Garth Englund Blood Center, will serve as guest baristas. Customers can ask them questions about the significance of World Blood Donor Day and learn more about the Center.

Safety precautions are in place for donors:

Appointments are required to allow both staff and donors to practice social distancing.

Masks are required for the safety of staff and donors.

Appointments are very limited to follow social distancing rules while on the blood donor bus.

Appointments can be made for the Human Bean’s blood drive on June 14 herehttps://m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/10c0548a4a82fa1fc1-thehuman2.

Now more than ever, the community needs blood donors. The Human Bean Northern Colorado hopes this program will encourage the public to donate blood for those in need in our community.

About Garth Englund Blood Center: The blood donated through the Garth Englund Blood Center specifically helps those in our own community. Donated blood is used by Poudre Valley Hospital, Harmony Cancer Center, and Medical Center of the Rockies. Those who have questions or concerns about donating blood in northern Colorado should email donateblood@uchealth.org.

About The Human Bean Northern Colorado: The Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now running nine separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become a widely recognized leading coffee drive-thru in the northern Colorado community. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.