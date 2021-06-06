Fort Collins Wine Fest Announces 2021 Fundraising Event

Disabled Resource Services (DRS) will be holding its 38th Annual Wine Fest on August 6, 2021, at the Hilton Fort Collins.

Founded in 1982, Wine Fest is DRS’s primary fundraising event, featuring more than 500 wines from over 150 Colorado, American and international wineries. Local craft beer will also be on hand in recognition of its popularity. We anticipate 400 attendees if COVID-19 restrictions allow.

“Wine Fest is more than a tradition. It’s a truly unique event,” said Joan LaBelle, DRS Executive Director. “This is an opportunity for Northern Colorado residents not to merely socialize. It’s a chance to make a lasting and measurable impact on people close by in their communities.”

Knowledgeable representatives from wineries, distributors, and breweries serve samples to help attendees learn to appreciate beverages through sight, smell, and taste. Guests will also learn about pairing by sampling gourmet tapas from nearly two dozen restaurants and caterers.

Participation levels cater to all levels of wine enthusiasts.

At 6:00 pm, doors open for VIP ticket holders. Sparkling wine at the entrance passed hors-d’oeuvres, and a new, private lounge are some of the benefits VIP guests receive.

Doors open to General Admission ticket holders at 7:00 pm for a night of wine, beer, tapas, and conversation

A new feature…a special craft beer tasting hosted by Sparge Brewing, featuring a brewmaster taking guests (24) on a journey of discovery – the art and science of specialty beers not generally available to the public

A private wine tasting is available on September 24 at a location to be determined, with the ticket purchase including admission to Wine Fest on August 6

As with previous years, there’s more to Wine Fest than appreciating beverages. Guests will enjoy a photo booth, silent auctions, and raffles for a “Wall of Wine” rack (including wine!) and two $500 cash prizes.

Since its inception, Wine Fest has raised more than $1,000,000 for people with disabilities living in poverty in Larimer and Jackson counties. Each year, proceeds from the event help provide services that eliminate barriers that prevent people with disabilities from living life to the fullest. With assistance from Disabled Resource Services, they discover ways to live self-directed lives with as much independence as their disabilities allow.

Tickets: General Admission $80; VIP $105; Private Craft Beer Tasting $155; Private Reserve Wine Tasting $205. $5 more at the door. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit winefestfc.org.

About Disabled Resource Services (DRS): DRS provides services for individuals living with disabilities in Larimer and Jackson counties. It is one of nine Centers for Independent Living in Colorado. The program, Access to Independence, addresses a range of circumstances and fulfills critical needs to assist people of any age and with any disability in increasing their independence and quality of life. As a private 501(c)(3) organization, DRS receives over 9,000 requests for assistance each year. To learn more, visit disabledresourceservices.org or contact David Swinehart at (970) 482-2700.