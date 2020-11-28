Thousands of Top Hospitals in the U.S. Encourage All to Mask Up

A total of 100 top health care systems representing thousands of hospitals in communities nationwide have joined forces urging all Americans to mask up. Wearing a facemask is the best chance at slowing the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 11.5 million Americans have now tested positive for the coronavirus, in addition to one million in the past week. The total number of deaths from the coronavirus is nearly 250,000.

Hospital leaders are concerned that more healthcare facilities will become overwhelmed due to shortages of healthy caregivers, which makes handling the number of rapidly increasing patients difficult. Currently, nobody knows when vaccines that are being developed will be ready for widespread use, which is why everyone must do what they can to remain vigilant, take precautions, and follow public health orders.

A public service message will run in The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and The Los Angeles Times. Additionally, hospitals and health systems across the country will continue to unite to share these messages regionally.

The message reads as follows:

“As the top nationally-ranked hospitals, we know it’s tough that we all need to do our part and keep wearing masks. But, here’s what we also know: The science has not changed. Masks slow the spread of COVID-19. So, please join us as we all embrace this simple ask: Wear. Care. Share with #MaskUp. Together, wearing is caring. And together, we are saving lives.”

The public service effort will also include messages regarding digital platforms, social media, online information, link to vital health resources, and more to reach a broader audience. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out recent studies that show face masks having successfully limited the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Wearing face masks helps to protect the wearer against inhalation of harmful pathogens and particles and prevent exposure of those around the wearer. The CDC also recommends everyone minimize the number of non-household contacts, maintain a physical distance of at least six feet, and limit the amount of time around others indoors and in poorly ventilated areas.

For more information regarding masking guidelines, including how to choose and properly wear a mask, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html or for more information on Every Mask Up, visit: https://www.everymaskup.com